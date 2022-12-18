West Virginia plays Buffalo, looks for 4th straight home win

Buffalo Bulls (5-5) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2)
The Bulls are 0-1 in road games. Buffalo is ninth in the MAC allowing 75.8 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Stevenson is scoring 13.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Mountaineers. Tre Mitchell is averaging 12.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 55.8% for West Virginia.
Curtis Jones averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Zid Powell is averaging 13.8 points and 1.7 steals for Buffalo.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.