TCU: Zach Evans had 62 yards on 18 carries for TCU, finishing with a 3.4-yard average when he came in third in the country at 7.9 yards per rush. Evans came in as the first TCU back since 2002 with four consecutive 100-yard games. Trailing by 12 with nine minutes remaining, the Frogs went to Evans on fourth-and-2 from the West Virginia 35. Josh Chandler-Semedo dropped him for a 5-yard loss.