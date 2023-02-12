West Virginia visits No. 14 Baylor after Flagler's 28-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

West Virginia Mountaineers (15-10, 4-8 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Baylor takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers after Adam Flagler scored 28 points in Baylor’s 72-68 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs. The Bears are 12-2 in home games. Baylor is the Big 12 leader with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Bridges averaging 2.5.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-8 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia is eighth in the Big 12 with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Tre Mitchell averaging 4.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagler is averaging 15.9 points and 4.9 assists for the Bears. Keyonte George is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Erik Stevenson is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Seth Wilson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

