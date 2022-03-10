Jayla Hemingway scored all nine of her points in the first half and Smith and Quinerly added seven each to lead West Virginia to a 34-11 lead at halftime. TCU (6-22) made just 3 of 22 shots (14%), missed all nine of its 3-pointers and sank only 5 of 10 at the free-throw line.
Okako Adika had 17 points to lead the Horned Frogs. Lauren Heard pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds. TCU ends the season on a 14-game losing streak. The Horned Frogs last won on Jan. 19 when they beat Texas Tech 51-50.
West Virginia beat TCU three times this season and have won five straight to take a 20-5 lead in the series. The previous four meetings were decided by an average of eight points.
The Mountaineers advance to play No. 2 seed Iowa State in the quarterfinals on Friday.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25