Westbeld also had eight rebounds to celebrate her birthday and freshman Oliva Miles, second in the nation at 7.2 assists, dished off eight.
Kelsey Marshall hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Miami (12-10, 5-7).
Dodson scored Notre Dame’s first six points of the game and Westbeld had the last eight — with a three-point play and 3-pointer — in a 9-0 run that put the Irish up for good 15-8 late in first quarter. It was 33-22 at the half.
An 11-1 run late in the third quarter broke it open with Westbeld’s 3 making it 53-33 heading into the fourth.
The Fighting Irish are at No. 3 Louisville on Sunday. The Cardinals received a forfeit win over Virginia on Thursday because of travel problems.
