GREENVILLE, S.C. — Evina Westbrook and Rennia Davis combined for 39 points, 27 in the second half, and Tennessee edged LSU 69-66 in a critical second-round game of the Southeastern Conference tournament on Thursday.

Both teams are considered on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament and with a quarterfinal meeting with league champion and fifth-ranked Mississippi State on Friday, a win was crucial to keep NCAA hopes alive, especially for Tennessee (19-11), which has never missed a tournament since the NCAA started running it in 1982.

Westbrook had 20 points, 15 after halftime on 7-of-10 shooting, and Davis had 19, 12 after the break, including making 3 of 4 free throws in the last 25.4 seconds.

Khayla Pointer had 13 of her 21 in the first half when the Tigers (16-13) opened a 35-28 lead. Ayana Mitchell and Faustine Aifuwa had 16 points apiece with Mitchell grabbing 11 rebounds.

Tennessee opened the second half with a 10-4 run to get within one but didn’t get over the hump until the fourth quarter. A Davis 3-pointer got the lead to five and Westbrook made it six with less than two minutes to go but LSU got the deficit down to a possession in the final minute. Westbrook made a nifty drive with 40.8 seconds to go to make it a two possession game.

LSU had one last chance when Davis made 1 of 2 free throws with 10.8 seconds left but a contested 3-pointer went off the side of the rim with time running out on the rebound.



Tennessee’s Evina Westbrook (2) shoots in front of LSU’s Jalaysha Thomas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference women’s tournament, Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Greenville, S.C. (Richard Shiro/Associated Press)

