Furman takes on Western Carolina in SoCon Tournament

Western Carolina Catamounts (18-14, 10-8 SoCon) vs. Furman Paladins (25-7, 15-3 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Furman -11; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Furman Paladins play in the SoCon Tournament against the Western Carolina Catamounts. The Paladins are 15-3 against SoCon opponents and 10-4 in non-conference play. Furman averages 17.5 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by JP Pegues with 4.0.

The Catamounts are 10-8 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina ranks third in the SoCon with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Tyzhaun Claude averaging 8.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Bothwell is averaging 17.8 points for the Paladins. Jalen Slawson is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and five assists for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 9-1, averaging 79.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

