Western Carolina hosts Gainey and South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-4) at Western Carolina Catamounts (4-4) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate faces the Western Carolina Catamounts after Jordan Gainey scored 26 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 93-59 victory against the Columbia International Rams. The Catamounts are 1-1 in home games. Western Carolina has a 2-3 record against teams over .500.

The Spartans have gone 0-4 away from home. South Carolina Upstate is ninth in the Big South with 20.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Ahmir Langlais averaging 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Jackson is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Catamounts. Tyzhaun Claude is averaging 14.6 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 50.6% for Western Carolina.

Gainey is averaging 15.9 points for the Spartans. Trae Broadnax is averaging 10.3 points and 3.6 assists for South Carolina Upstate.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

