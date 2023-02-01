Samford Bulldogs (14-9, 8-2 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (12-11, 5-5 SoCon)Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Carolina -5.5; over/under is 144.5BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits the Western Carolina Catamounts after Ques Glover scored 20 points in Samford's 85-77 loss to the Wofford Terriers.The Catamounts have gone 6-4 at home. Western Carolina is 4-6 against opponents over .500.The Bulldogs are 8-2 in SoCon play. Samford is second in the SoCon scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.TOP PERFORMERS: Tyzhaun Claude is averaging 15.3 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Catamounts. Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 14.7 points, seven rebounds and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.Jaron Rillie is averaging 5.4 points for the Bulldogs. Logan Dye is averaging 14.2 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Samford.LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.