Western Carolina hosts UNC Greensboro following Claude's 21-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-7) at Western Carolina Catamounts (7-6) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Carolina -5.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina faces the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Tyzhaun Claude scored 21 points in Western Carolina's 117-50 victory over the Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles.

The Catamounts are 3-2 on their home court. Western Carolina has a 2-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Spartans are 1-4 on the road.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude is averaging 15.4 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

