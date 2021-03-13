On the Catamounts’ opening drive, Spencer accounted for all offensive yardage, running for 36, 10, 10 and a 1-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead. The Citadel replied with a nine-play, 65-yard drive that resulted in Nathan Storch’s 2-yard touchdown run. The failed extra-point attempt made it 7-6.
Mikai Stanley added to Western Carolina’s lead with an 18-yard touchdown run and Spencer added a 67-yard TD jaunt with 45 seconds before halftime for a 21-6 advantage.
Quarterback Jaylan Adams ran for 131 yards on 25 carries and scored a touchdown and Storch ran 33 times for 125 times for The Citadel (0-7, 0-3).
The Bulldog’s losing streak is now nine games with their last win coming on the road in a 31-27 contest, also against East Tennessee State in 2019.
