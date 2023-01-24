Western Carolina plays Citadel, aims for 4th straight home win

Citadel Bulldogs (8-12, 3-5 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (11-10, 4-4 SoCon)
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyzhaun Claude is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Catamounts. Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 13.7 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.
Stephen Clark is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.
LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.
Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.
