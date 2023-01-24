Western Carolina plays Citadel, aims for 4th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Citadel Bulldogs (8-12, 3-5 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (11-10, 4-4 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts Citadel trying to extend its three-game home winning streak. The Catamounts are 6-3 in home games. Western Carolina is 1-0 in one-possession games. The Bulldogs are 3-5 against SoCon opponents. Citadel is ninth in the SoCon giving up 74.5 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyzhaun Claude is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Catamounts. Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 13.7 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

Stephen Clark is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

