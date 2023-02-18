Western Carolina secures 71-68 win against Mercer

MACON, Ga. — Tre Jackson had 18 points in Western Carolina’s 71-68 win against Mercer on Saturday.
The Bears (12-17, 5-11) were led in scoring by Jah Quinones, who finished with 19 points and six rebounds. Jalyn McCreary added 18 points, three steals and two blocks for Mercer. Kamar Robertson also had 11 points.
Russell Jones scored seven points in the first half and Western Carolina went into halftime trailing 33-31. Western Carolina pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run broke a 48-48 tie and gave them the lead at 55-48 with 9:05 remaining in the half. Jackson scored 13 second-half points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Western Carolina visits UNC Greensboro and Mercer visits Furman.
