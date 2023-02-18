Western Carolina secures 71-68 win against Mercer

Jackson shot 5 for 15 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Catamounts (16-13, 9-7 Southern Conference). Vonterius Woolbright scored 16 points while shooting 3 of 9 from the field and 10 for 11 from the line, and added seven rebounds and seven assists. Tyzhaun Claude shot 4 of 14 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds.