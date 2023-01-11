Western Carolina visits Chattanooga following Stephens' 37-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (10-7, 3-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (10-7, 2-2 SoCon)
The Catamounts have gone 3-1 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina scores 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens is shooting 53.9% and averaging 21.4 points for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.
Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 12.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Catamounts. Tyzhaun Claude is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.
Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.
