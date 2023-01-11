Western Carolina visits Chattanooga following Stephens' 37-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Carolina Catamounts (10-7, 3-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (10-7, 2-2 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chattanooga -9; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts the Western Carolina Catamounts after Jake Stephens scored 37 points in Chattanooga’s 85-78 victory against the VMI Keydets. The Mocs have gone 6-2 at home. Chattanooga ranks ninth in the SoCon with 26.6 points per game in the paint led by Stephens averaging 6.5.

The Catamounts have gone 3-1 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina scores 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens is shooting 53.9% and averaging 21.4 points for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Advertisement

Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 12.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Catamounts. Tyzhaun Claude is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article