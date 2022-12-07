Western Carolina visits Davidson following Mennenga's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Carolina Catamounts (4-5) at Davidson Wildcats (6-3) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -16.5; over/under is 145 BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts the Western Carolina Catamounts after Sam Mennenga scored 20 points in Davidson’s 69-67 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens. The Wildcats have gone 3-1 at home. Davidson is 6-2 against opponents over .500.

The Catamounts are 1-3 in road games. Western Carolina is 2-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Connor Kochera is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Davidson.

Tyzhaun Claude is averaging 14.9 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 14.8 points for Western Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

