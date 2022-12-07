Western Carolina visits Davidson following Mennenga's 20-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (4-5) at Davidson Wildcats (6-3)
The Catamounts are 1-3 in road games. Western Carolina is 2-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Connor Kochera is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Davidson.
Tyzhaun Claude is averaging 14.9 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 14.8 points for Western Carolina.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.