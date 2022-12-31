Western Carolina wins 79-67 over Furman

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Tre Jackson scored 17 points as Western Carolina beat Furman 79-67 on Saturday night.
Garrett Hien led the Paladins (10-5, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Mike Bothwell added 18 points for Furman. In addition, Jalen Slawson had 16 points and seven rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Western Carolina visits East Tennessee State while Furman hosts Citadel.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.