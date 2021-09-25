Youngstown State dominated the first half, building a 35-7 lead before a late WIU touchdown made it 35-14 at the break.
Jaleel McLaughlin, who finished with 136 yards rushing, scored three touchdowns and quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw added two more in the first half for the Penguins. Crenshaw had 134 rushing yards but just 76 yards passing with an interception.
Western Illinois scored 21 points in the third quarter. Sampson, who threw TD passes for both of WIU’s first-half touchdowns, added two more in the third quarter, the latter a 7-yard pass to Dennis Houston to tie the score heading into the fourth.
Sampson finished 33 of 48 for 316 yards and the four touchdowns with one interception.
