Western Illinois faces Denver after Stevanic's 21-point outing

Denver Pioneers (10-7, 1-3 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-7, 1-3 Summit) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Illinois -4; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts the Denver Pioneers after Vuk Stevanic scored 21 points in Western Illinois’ 78-74 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Leathernecks are 5-2 in home games. Western Illinois scores 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Pioneers are 1-3 in conference matchups. Denver is fifth in the Summit with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Tyree Corbett averaging 9.1.

The Leathernecks and Pioneers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton Massner is shooting 42.1% and averaging 15.5 points for the Leathernecks. Alec Rosner is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Tommy Bruner is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Pioneers. Justin Mullins is averaging 11.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

