MACOMB, Ill. — Sean McGuire threw for 324 yards and four touchdowns to help Western Illinois beat Youngstown State 45-38 in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

The Leathernecks (2-2) scored back-to-back TDs — the second after a Penguins fumble — to lead 45-24 in the middle of the fourth quarter.

The Penguins (1-3) scored on their next possession and recovered the ensuing onside kick, but Justin Fitzpatrick intercepted Montgomery VanGorder’s pass in the end zone with 2:37 left to keep the lead at 45-31.

Youngstown State forced a three-and-out and needed only 1:03 for a nine-play, 66-yard drive that cut the deficit to a touchdown with 36.7 seconds left. Western Illinois secured the second onside kick and went into victory formation.

The Leathernecks led 30-10 on McGuire’s 3-yard TD pass to Khalen Saunders with 5:38 left in the third quarter. The Penguins scored on a fourth-and-goal from the 2 early in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 30-24.

VanGorder threw for 418 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for Youngstown State.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.