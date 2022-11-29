Western Illinois hosts Simmons and Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-3) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-4)
Southern Indiana did not compete in Division I last season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Rosner is shooting 45.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Leathernecks. Trenton Massner is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Western Illinois.
Simmons is shooting 55.1% and averaging 15.8 points for the Screaming Eagles. Trevor Lakes is averaging 11.2 points for Southern Indiana.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.