Western Illinois hosts Simmons and Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-3) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-4) Macomb, Illinois; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Illinois -4.5; over/under is 148 BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana takes on the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Jelani Simmons scored 23 points in Southern Indiana's 69-57 win over the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Leathernecks are 1-1 on their home court. Western Illinois ranks seventh in the Summit in rebounding averaging 30.0 rebounds. Quinlan Bennett paces the Leathernecks with 6.0 boards.

The Screaming Eagles are 1-3 on the road. Southern Indiana is third in the OVC scoring 75.7 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Rosner is shooting 45.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Leathernecks. Trenton Massner is averaging 11.4 points for Western Illinois.

Simmons is averaging 15.8 points for the Screaming Eagles. Trevor Lakes is averaging 11.2 points for Southern Indiana.

