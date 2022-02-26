The Leathernecks have gone 9-5 at home. Western Illinois scores 79.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.
The Pioneers are 6-11 in Summit play. Denver gives up 74.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Leathernecks won 84-80 in the last matchup on Dec. 21. Massner led the Leathernecks with 31 points, and KJ Hunt Jr. led the Pioneers with 22 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Massner is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Luka Barisic is averaging 17.9 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.
Coban Porter averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Hunt is shooting 41.0% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Denver.
LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.
Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.
