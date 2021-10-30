A minute after Sampson threw a 20-yard TD pass to Jack Whyte to get within 28-20, Michael Lawson scooped up a a fumble and returned it 41 yards for a WIU score.
Sampson was 27 of 39 for 298 yards passing.
Cole Mueller rushed for 159 yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns for the Redbirds (3-5, 1-4),
WIU snapped a three-game losing streak to the Redbirds, who came in with 10 victories in the rivals’ last 11 meetings.
