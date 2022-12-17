Western Illinois rolls to 79-50 victory over Eureka College

MOLINE, Ill. — Quinlan Bennett scored 14 points to lead Western Illinois to a 79-50 victory over Eureka College on Friday night.
Noah Persich had 18 points to lead the Red Devils. Cody Baer finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Peewee Brown scored 12 off the bench.
The Western Illinois starters led the Leathernecks to a 41-11 lead at halftime.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25