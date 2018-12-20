MACOMB, Ill. — C.J. Duff had season highs of five 3-pointers and 17 points, Brandon Gilbeck posted a double-double and added six blocks to his nation-leading total and Western Illinois rolled past Chicago State 81-52 on Thursday.

Duff made 5 of 7 from the arc with the Leathernecks (5-8) shooting 42 percent (10 of 24) from distance and 51 percent overall in snapping a four-game losing streak.

Gilbeck had 12 points and 14 rebounds and now has 51 blocks this season. Kobe Webster added 16 points and Zion Young 10.

Travon Bell scored 13 points and was the only double-figure scorer for the Cougars (3-11), who shot 35 percent and were only 5 of 17 on 3-pointers.

Duff scored 14 points in the first half that ended with Western Illinois ahead 41-17. The lead reached 39 points in the second half.

