Western Illinois takes home win streak into matchup with North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (3-9) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-4) Macomb, Illinois; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Leathernecks play North Dakota State. The Leathernecks are 4-1 in home games. Western Illinois scores 77.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Bison are 1-5 on the road. North Dakota State is seventh in the Summit scoring 28.3 points per game in the paint led by Andrew Morgan averaging 8.5.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Rosner is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.7 points for the Leathernecks.

Grant Nelson is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

