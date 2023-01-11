Western Illinois visits Oral Roberts following Abmas' 26-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-7, 2-3 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (13-4, 4-0 Summit) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts faces the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Max Abmas scored 26 points in Oral Roberts’ 82-75 loss to the New Mexico Lobos. The Golden Eagles have gone 9-0 in home games. Oral Roberts averages 83.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Leathernecks have gone 2-3 against Summit opponents. Western Illinois is third in the Summit scoring 76.6 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

The Golden Eagles and Leathernecks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is scoring 21.2 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Golden Eagles. Connor Vanover is averaging 12.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Trenton Massner is averaging 16.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Leathernecks. Alec Rosner is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 86.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Leathernecks: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

