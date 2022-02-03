The Golden Eagles are 8-2 on their home court. Oral Roberts is fourth in the Summit at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.7 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.
The Leathernecks are 4-6 against Summit opponents. Western Illinois leads the Summit with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by George Dixon averaging 2.5.
The teams play for the second time this season in Summit play. The Golden Eagles won the last meeting 87-86 on Jan. 8. Abmas scored 32 points points to help lead the Golden Eagles to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is shooting 43.3% and averaging 23.1 points for the Golden Eagles. Trey Phipps is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.
Tamell Pearson is averaging 9.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Will Carius is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 85.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.
Leathernecks: 3-7, averaging 76.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.