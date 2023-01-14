Western Illinois visits UMKC following Mitchell's 29-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-8, 2-4 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (7-11, 3-2 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMKC -5.5; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hosts the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 29 points in UMKC’s 81-60 win against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Kangaroos are 4-3 in home games. UMKC leads the Summit in rebounding, averaging 35.1 boards. Allen David Mukeba Jr. leads the Kangaroos with 7.9 rebounds.

The Leathernecks are 2-4 against Summit opponents. Western Illinois ranks eighth in the Summit giving up 73.2 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

The Kangaroos and Leathernecks match up Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Shemarri Allen is shooting 44.3% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for UMKC.

Advertisement

Alec Rosner is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, while averaging 15.1 points. Trenton Massner is averaging 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article