Western Illinois wins 60-52 against UMKC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Trenton Massner scored 19 points as Western Illinois beat UMKC 60-52 on Saturday night.
Rayquawndis Mitchell led the Kangaroos (7-12, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Shemarri Allen added 12 points, four steals and two blocks for UMKC. In addition, Jeff Ngandu finished with 10 points and 17 rebounds.
NEXT UP
Western Illinois’ next game is Saturday against St. Thomas at home. UMKC visits North Dakota on Thursday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.