The 49ers have gone 8-1 in home games. Charlotte gives up 71.2 points and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.
The Hilltoppers are 2-6 in conference games. Western Kentucky averages 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.
The 49ers and Hilltoppers face off Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, while averaging 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Austin Butler is shooting 53.8% and averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.
McKnight is averaging 14.8 points, six rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hilltoppers. Camron Justice is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.
LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.
Hilltoppers: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.
