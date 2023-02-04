Western Kentucky hosts UTEP following Hardy's 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UTEP Miners (11-11, 4-7 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12-11, 4-8 C-USA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Kentucky -3; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: UTEP visits the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Tae Hardy scored 21 points in UTEP’s 84-72 loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Hilltoppers are 6-4 on their home court. Western Kentucky averages 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Miners are 4-7 against C-USA opponents. UTEP ranks second in C-USA scoring 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Calvin Solomon averaging 7.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayvion McKnight is averaging 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hilltoppers. Jairus Hamilton is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Shamar Givance is averaging 10.1 points, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Miners. Hardy is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Miners: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

