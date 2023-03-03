Western Kentucky visits North Texas after McKnight's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-14, 8-11 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (24-6, 15-4 C-USA) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits the North Texas Mean Green after Dayvion McKnight scored 24 points in Western Kentucky’s 73-68 victory against the UTEP Miners. The Mean Green have gone 11-2 in home games. North Texas averages 63.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Hilltoppers are 8-11 against C-USA opponents. Western Kentucky has a 7-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kai Huntsberry is averaging 12.1 points for the Mean Green. Tylor Perry is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

McKnight is averaging 17 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hilltoppers. Dontaie Allen is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 66.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article