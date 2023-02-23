Western Kentucky plays Louisiana Tech following McKnight's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-14, 6-10 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-13, 6-10 C-USA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Kentucky -4.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky takes on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Dayvion McKnight scored 21 points in Western Kentucky’s 83-77 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Hilltoppers are 8-4 on their home court. Western Kentucky averages 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 6-10 against C-USA opponents. Louisiana Tech is sixth in C-USA with 13.2 assists per game led by Cobe Williams averaging 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Frampton averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. McKnight is averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Advertisement

Williams is averaging 18.8 points, four assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Crawford is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article