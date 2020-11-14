Pigrome faked a handoff to Gaej Walker and then ran untouched five yards into the end zone midway through the first quarter for the Hilltoppers (3-6, 2-3). Pigrome was 19-of-30 passing for 183 yards. Xavier Lane caught five passes for 90 yards.
DeAngelo Malone and Ricky Barber each had two of the Hilltoppers’ six sacks. Malone, a senior defensive end from Atlanta, now has a program-best 25 sacks.
Perkins finished with eight carries for 71 yards for Southern Miss. Trey Lowe was 6 of 14 for 67 yards passing.
