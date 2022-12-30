Western Kentucky takes on Middle Tennessee on 3-game losing streak

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-4, 0-1 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (8-5, 1-1 C-USA)
The Hilltoppers are 0-1 in conference play. Western Kentucky ranks ninth in C-USA scoring 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Dayvion McKnight averaging 9.2.
The Blue Raiders and Hilltoppers match up Saturday for the first time in C-USA play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Dishman is scoring 12.7 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Blue Raiders. Eli Lawrence is averaging 11.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the past 10 games for Middle Tennessee.
McKnight is averaging 16.6 points, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hilltoppers. Emmanuel Akot is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.
Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.