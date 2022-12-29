The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Colleges

Western Kentucky takes on Rice following McKnight's 28-point game

By
December 29, 2022 at 2:47 a.m. EST

Rice Owls (9-3, 0-1 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-3)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Kentucky -5.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays the Rice Owls after Dayvion McKnight scored 28 points in Western Kentucky’s 65-58 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Hilltoppers are 4-0 in home games. Western Kentucky ranks ninth in C-USA with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by McKnight averaging 2.1.

The Owls are 0-1 in conference matchups. Rice ranks fifth in C-USA shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKnight is averaging 16.5 points, 4.6 assists and two steals for the Hilltoppers.

Max Fiedler is averaging 9.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 85.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

