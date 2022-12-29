Western Kentucky takes on Rice following McKnight's 28-point game

Rice Owls (9-3, 0-1 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-3)
The Hilltoppers are 4-0 in home games. Western Kentucky ranks ninth in C-USA with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by McKnight averaging 2.1.
The Owls are 0-1 in conference matchups. Rice ranks fifth in C-USA shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: McKnight is averaging 16.5 points, 4.6 assists and two steals for the Hilltoppers.
Max Fiedler is averaging 9.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Owls.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.
Owls: 8-2, averaging 85.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.