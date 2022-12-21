Western Kentucky takes on South Carolina after McKnight's 25-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-2) at South Carolina Gamecocks (5-6) Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits the South Carolina Gamecocks after Dayvion McKnight scored 25 points in Western Kentucky’s 94-83 loss to the Louisville Cardinals. The Gamecocks are 4-0 in home games. South Carolina is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Hilltoppers have gone 2-1 away from home. Western Kentucky leads C-USA shooting 42.3% from deep. Luke Frampton leads the Hilltoppers shooting 54.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 9.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Gamecocks. Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Frampton averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 54.4% from beyond the arc. McKnight is averaging 15.4 points, five assists and 1.9 steals for Western Kentucky.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article