Narveson connected on field goals from 33, 46 and 49 yards — boosting his season total to 13-of-14 makes.
Walker added 98 yards on the ground for Western Kentucky (5-6, 4-3 Conference USA). Pigrome was 18-of-27 passing and he carried it eight times.
Chris Reynolds passed for 205 yards with two touchdowns for Charlotte (2-4, 2-2). Two of Micaleous Elder’s four catches were for touchdowns.
The game was initially scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28 and bumped to Tuesday, Dec. 1 but was unable to be played. It was WKU’s second Sunday game in program history — with the first against Arkansas State in the 1952 Refrigerator Bowl.
