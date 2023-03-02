UTEP hosts Western Kentucky after Hamilton's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (15-14, 7-11 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (13-16, 6-12 C-USA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTEP -3; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky faces the UTEP Miners after Jairus Hamilton scored 20 points in Western Kentucky’s 72-60 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Miners are 10-6 in home games. UTEP is ninth in C-USA scoring 68.3 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Hilltoppers are 7-11 in conference games. Western Kentucky ranks ninth in C-USA scoring 28.2 points per game in the paint led by Dayvion McKnight averaging 6.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is averaging 12.8 points for the Miners. Shamar Givance is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Jamarion Sharp is averaging 7.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 blocks for the Hilltoppers. Dontaie Allen is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

