Western Kentucky visits Louisiana Tech after Williams' 27-point outing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-7, 3-4 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-8, 3-4 C-USA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana Tech -4; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Cobe Williams scored 27 points in Louisiana Tech’s 81-74 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-2 at home. Louisiana Tech is seventh in C-USA in team defense, giving up 69.1 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Hilltoppers have gone 3-4 against C-USA opponents. Western Kentucky averages 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 18.4 points, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 12.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Dayvion McKnight is scoring 17.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Hilltoppers. Jairus Hamilton is averaging 10.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

