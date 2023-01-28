Western Kentucky visits No. 21 Florida Atlantic following Davis' 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-10, 3-7 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (20-1, 10-0 C-USA) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -12.5; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Florida Atlantic hosts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Johnell Davis scored 25 points in Florida Atlantic’s 85-67 victory against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Owls have gone 12-0 at home. Florida Atlantic ranks second in C-USA in rebounding with 36.3 rebounds. Vladislav Goldin leads the Owls with 6.3 boards.

The Hilltoppers are 3-7 in C-USA play. Western Kentucky ranks seventh in C-USA allowing 69.6 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Owls. Nicholas Boyd is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Dayvion McKnight is averaging 17.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, four assists and 1.9 steals for the Hilltoppers. Luke Frampton is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 10-0, averaging 73.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

