Western Kentucky visits Rice after Mason's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-12, 6-9 C-USA) at Rice Owls (16-10, 7-8 C-USA) Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rice -1.5; over/under is 152 BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Mekhi Mason scored 20 points in Rice’s 84-79 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners. The Owls have gone 10-5 in home games. Rice is eighth in C-USA with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Max Fiedler averaging 3.2.

The Hilltoppers are 6-9 against C-USA opponents. Western Kentucky ranks second in C-USA shooting 36.9% from deep. Luke Frampton paces the Hilltoppers shooting 46.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fiedler is averaging 11.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Owls. Quincy Olivari is averaging 19.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rice.

Dayvion McKnight is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Jairus Hamilton is averaging 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article