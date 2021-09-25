Eleby was 17 of 28 for 200 yards as Western Michigan finished with 347 yards of offense.
San Jose State had 119 yards and three turnovers, and three different quarterbacks were ineffective under pressure.
Western Michigan had six sacks and 11 tackles for losses of 56 yards. Ralph Holley led the way with 2 1/2 sacks. Ali Fayad had two sacks, three quarterback hurries and forced a fumble.
