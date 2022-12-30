Western Michigan faces No. 15 Wisconsin, looks to end road losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Michigan Broncos (4-8) at Wisconsin Badgers (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -21.5; over/under is 125.5 BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hits the road against No. 15 Wisconsin looking to stop its three-game road slide. The Badgers are 4-1 on their home court. Wisconsin has an 8-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Broncos are 1-5 in road games. Western Michigan is eighth in the MAC scoring 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Tafari Simms averaging 4.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Wahl is averaging 14.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Badgers. Chucky Hepburn is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Markeese Hastings is averaging 6.3 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Broncos. Lamar Norman Jr. is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 66.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article