Western Michigan hosts Bates and Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-11, 1-1 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-11, 0-2 MAC)
The Broncos have gone 3-2 at home. Western Michigan averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.
The Eagles are 1-1 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS:
LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.
Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.