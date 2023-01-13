Western Michigan hosts Bowling Green following Norman's 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bowling Green Falcons (8-8, 2-1 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (5-11, 1-2 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan faces the Bowling Green Falcons after Lamar Norman Jr. scored 25 points in Western Michigan’s 85-79 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles. The Broncos have gone 4-2 in home games. Western Michigan is eighth in the MAC shooting 33.2% from downtown, led by Gus Etchison shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

The Falcons have gone 2-1 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green ranks ninth in the MAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 1.8.

The Broncos and Falcons meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markeese Hastings is averaging 7.4 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Broncos. Norman is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Agee is averaging 11.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Falcons. Kaden Metheny is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 82.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

