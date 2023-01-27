Western Michigan hosts Zarzuela and Central Michigan

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Michigan Broncos (6-14, 2-5 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (7-13, 2-5 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan faces the Western Michigan Broncos after Jesse Zarzuela scored 24 points in Central Michigan’s 83-61 loss to the Bowling Green Falcons. The Chippewas have gone 5-4 in home games. Central Michigan has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.

The Broncos have gone 2-5 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Chippewas and Broncos match up Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zarzuela is averaging 16.6 points for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Lamar Norman Jr. is averaging 18 points for the Broncos. Tray Maddox Jr. is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

