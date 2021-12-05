NOTABLE
Western Michigan: Beat ACC champion Pittsburgh in its third game of the season. Closed its regular season with a 42-21 win over MAC champion Northern Illinois.
Nevada: Strong is the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row after setting a school record for touchdown passes.
LAST TIME
First meeting.
BOWL HISTORY
Western Michigan: First appearance in Quick Lane Bowl, 11th bowl appearance overall; 1-9 bowl record.
Nevada: First appearance in Quick Lane Bowl, fourth straight bowl appearance, 19th bowl appearance in school history.
