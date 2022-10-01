Western Michigan takes care of New Hampshire early 44-7

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jack Salopek threw for three touchdowns and Western Michigan pulled away early in a 44-7 victory over New Hampshire on Saturday night.

Western Michigan (2-3) scored on four of its first five possessions in taking a 28-7 halftime lead.

Two first-quarter scores came on pass plays of 75 and 76 yards, the first to a wide-open Corey Crooms from Salopek off a flea ficker on the Broncos’ first play, and the second on a screen to Sean Tyler.